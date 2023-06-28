Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1,665.00

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,665 ($21.17) and last traded at GBX 1,666 ($21.18), with a volume of 8753 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,679.50 ($21.35).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently weighed in on JMAT. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($30.51) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.97) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.97) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,192.86 ($27.88).
Johnson Matthey Stock Up 1.4 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.29. The firm has a market cap of £3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,186.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,840.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,016.74.
Johnson Matthey Increases Dividend
Insider Transactions at Johnson Matthey
In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Liam Condon acquired 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,695 ($21.55) per share, with a total value of £372.90 ($474.13). In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Liam Condon acquired 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,695 ($21.55) per share, with a total value of £372.90 ($474.13). Also, insider Stephen Oxley bought 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,975 ($25.11) per share, with a total value of £414.75 ($527.34). 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Johnson Matthey
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
Recommended Stories
- Meta Platforms Soars with Analysts Bullish on AI-Driven Ad Growth
- Delta Airlines Is Flying Higher On Upbeat Guidance
- Here’s How to Rank the 3 Biggest Video Game Stocks
- Redfin: Contrasting Analyst Bearishness With Market Optimism
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson Matthey
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.