Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1,665.00

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,665 ($21.17) and last traded at GBX 1,666 ($21.18), with a volume of 8753 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,679.50 ($21.35).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JMAT. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($30.51) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.97) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.97) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,192.86 ($27.88).

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.29. The firm has a market cap of £3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,186.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,840.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,016.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 55 ($0.70) per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is presently 5,347.22%.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Liam Condon acquired 22 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,695 ($21.55) per share, with a total value of £372.90 ($474.13). Also, insider Stephen Oxley bought 21 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,975 ($25.11) per share, with a total value of £414.75 ($527.34). 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

