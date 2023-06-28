Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL) & Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Financial Comparison

Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Rating) and Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nexalin Technology and Escalon Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Nexalin Technology alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexalin Technology $1.32 million 4.69 -$1.70 million N/A N/A Escalon Medical $10.70 million 0.16 $20,000.00 N/A N/A

Escalon Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Nexalin Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexalin Technology N/A N/A N/A Escalon Medical 2.58% 41.91% 6.21%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Nexalin Technology and Escalon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.8% of Nexalin Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Escalon Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Nexalin Technology and Escalon Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexalin Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Escalon Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Escalon Medical beats Nexalin Technology on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexalin Technology

(Get Rating)

Nexalin Technology, Inc., a medical device company, designs and develops neurostimulation products for the treatment of mental health in the United States and China. It licenses and markets Nexalin Device, a non-invasive and drug-free therapy for the treatment of anxiety and insomnia. The company's Nexalin device emits a patented frequency-based waveform, which stimulates a positive response from the mid-brain structures associated with various mental health disorders. In addition, it designs and develops Generation 2 and Generation 3, a medical device that is in clinical trials for the treatment of substance abuse issues related to opiate, cocaine, alcohol abuse, Alzheimer's disease, and dementia. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

About Escalon Medical

(Get Rating)

Escalon Medical Corp. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and Pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea. The company also distributes intraocular gas products, such as C3F8 and SF6, which are used by vitreoretinal surgeons as a temporary tamponade in detached retina surgery; and manufactures and distributes a patented disposable universal gas kit that delivers the gas from the canister to the patient. In addition, it offers disposable surgical packs that are used in vitreoretinal surgery; and AXIS Image management system for managing ophthalmic diagnostic images through the web browser from various devices regardless of modality, manufacturer or location. The company sells its products to medical institutions through independent sales representatives, a network of distributors, and internal sales employees. Escalon Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Nexalin Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexalin Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.