Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) and XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Critical Survey

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) and XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Autoliv and XOS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autoliv 1 8 6 0 2.33 XOS 0 2 2 0 2.50

Autoliv currently has a consensus price target of $99.58, indicating a potential upside of 17.53%. XOS has a consensus price target of $1.65, indicating a potential upside of 558.68%. Given XOS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe XOS is more favorable than Autoliv.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Autoliv has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XOS has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Autoliv and XOS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autoliv $8.84 billion 0.82 $423.00 million $4.78 17.73 XOS $36.38 million 1.17 -$73.32 million ($0.44) -0.57

Autoliv has higher revenue and earnings than XOS. XOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autoliv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Autoliv and XOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autoliv 4.51% 16.30% 5.56% XOS -225.43% -80.67% -49.94%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.3% of Autoliv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of XOS shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Autoliv shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.1% of XOS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Autoliv beats XOS on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies. The company also provides mobility safety solutions, such as pedestrian protection, battery cut-off switches, connected safety services, and safety solutions for riders of powered two wheelers. It primarily serves car manufacturers. Autoliv, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About XOS

Xos, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It also offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

