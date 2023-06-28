Comparing Cochlear (CHEOF) & Its Peers

Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Rating) is one of 121 public companies in the “Medical Devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Cochlear to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cochlear and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cochlear 0 0 0 0 N/A Cochlear Competitors 206 924 1203 68 2.47

As a group, “Medical Devices” companies have a potential upside of 46.74%. Given Cochlear’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cochlear has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cochlear pays an annual dividend of $1.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cochlear pays out 77.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Medical Devices” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 405.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

22.5% of Cochlear shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.9% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cochlear and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cochlear N/A N/A N/A Cochlear Competitors -47.84% -31.92% -11.12%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cochlear and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cochlear N/A N/A 92.50 Cochlear Competitors $611.17 million $22.99 million 149.93

Cochlear’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cochlear. Cochlear is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Cochlear competitors beat Cochlear on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Cochlear Company Profile

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

