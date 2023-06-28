Analyzing Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) & Forvia (OTCMKTS:FURCF)

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF – Get Rating) and Forvia (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Uni-Select pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Forvia pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Uni-Select pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Forvia pays out 25.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Uni-Select is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.0% of Uni-Select shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.1% of Forvia shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uni-Select N/A N/A N/A Forvia N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Uni-Select and Forvia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Uni-Select and Forvia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uni-Select 0 0 1 0 3.00 Forvia 1 2 4 0 2.43

Uni-Select currently has a consensus price target of $49.50, indicating a potential upside of 40.36%. Forvia has a consensus price target of $20.40, indicating a potential downside of 6.29%. Given Uni-Select’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Uni-Select is more favorable than Forvia.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Uni-Select and Forvia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uni-Select N/A N/A N/A $2.20 16.02 Forvia N/A N/A N/A $1.20 18.21

Uni-Select is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Forvia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Uni-Select beats Forvia on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Uni-Select

Uni-Select Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada; and distribution of automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts in the United Kingdom. It operates distribution centers and corporate stores under the BUMPER TO BUMPER, AUTO PARTS PLUS, and FINISHMASTER names. Uni-Select Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Boucherville, Canada.

About Forvia

Forvia SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive technology solutions in France, Germany, other European countries, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, Electronics, Lighting, and Lifecycle Solutions segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers, and comfort solutions, as well as adjustment mechanisms. The Interior segment designs, manufactures, and assembles instrument panels, cockpits, and door panels and modules, as well as center consoles, and sustainable materials. The Clean Mobility segment designs and manufactures exhaust system solutions for passenger and commercial vehicles; fuel cell electric vehicles; and aftertreatment solutions for commercial vehicles, as well as zero-emissions solutions. The Electronics segment designs and manufactures display technologies, driver assistance systems, and cockpit electronics, as well as sensors and actuators, lighting/body electronics, energy management, and HMI/displays. The Lighting segment designs and manufactures lighting technologies. The Lifecycle Solutions segment provides solutions extending the vehicle lifecycle, as well as workshop equipment and special original equipment. The company was formerly known as Faurecia S.E. and changed its name to Forvia SE in June 2023. Forvia SE was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Nanterre, France.

