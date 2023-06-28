HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB) and GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI) Financial Review

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) and GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.4% of HCW Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of GRI Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 44.0% of HCW Biologics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of GRI Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for HCW Biologics and GRI Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HCW Biologics 0 0 2 0 3.00 GRI Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

HCW Biologics presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 289.91%. Given HCW Biologics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe HCW Biologics is more favorable than GRI Bio.

This table compares HCW Biologics and GRI Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HCW Biologics $6.72 million 11.64 -$14.90 million ($0.53) -4.11 GRI Bio $100,000.00 143.08 -$7.02 million -23.42 -0.21

GRI Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HCW Biologics. HCW Biologics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GRI Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares HCW Biologics and GRI Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HCW Biologics N/A -45.59% -38.28% GRI Bio N/A -301.20% -144.30%

Volatility and Risk

HCW Biologics has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GRI Bio has a beta of -1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 218% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HCW Biologics beats GRI Bio on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HCW Biologics

HCW Biologics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases. It also develops HCW9201, a cell-based therapy that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia; and HCW9206 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. HCW Biologics Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

About GRI Bio

GRI Bio, Inc., a development stage biotech company, develops Natural Killer T (NKT) cell-based therapies for liver disease and autoimmunity. Its program includes GRI-0621, an inhibitor of type 1 NKT cells that develops as an oral therapeutic for liver disease. GRI Bio, Inc. was formerly know as Glycoregimmune, Inc. GRI Bio, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in La Jolla, California.

