Financial Review: TLG Acquisition One (NYSE:TLGA) and Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC)

TLG Acquisition One (NYSE:TLGA – Get Rating) and Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TLG Acquisition One and Fluence Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TLG Acquisition One N/A N/A $10.44 million N/A N/A Fluence Energy $1.20 billion 3.61 -$104.49 million ($1.09) -22.63

TLG Acquisition One has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fluence Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

57.9% of TLG Acquisition One shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of Fluence Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of TLG Acquisition One shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Fluence Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TLG Acquisition One and Fluence Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TLG Acquisition One 0 0 0 0 N/A Fluence Energy 0 7 10 0 2.59

Fluence Energy has a consensus price target of $27.11, suggesting a potential upside of 9.90%. Given Fluence Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fluence Energy is more favorable than TLG Acquisition One.

Volatility & Risk

TLG Acquisition One has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fluence Energy has a beta of 2.7, suggesting that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TLG Acquisition One and Fluence Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TLG Acquisition One N/A -13.59% 1.19% Fluence Energy -6.27% -25.16% -8.26%

Summary

TLG Acquisition One beats Fluence Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TLG Acquisition One

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence. Its energy storage products include Gridstack, a grid-scale industrial strength energy storage product; Ultrastack, that control and operate electricity system; Sunstack for optimizing solar capture and delivery; and Edgestack, a commercial energy storage product that discharges when needed to flatten a facility's energy load profile. The company also provides engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance services; energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions. It serves utilities, developers, and commercial and industrial customers. Fluence Energy, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

