Adam S. Mostafa Sells 5,417 Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Stock

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $10,454.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,862 shares in the company, valued at $159,923.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28. The company has a market cap of $217.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of X4 Pharmaceuticals

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XFOR shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, X4 Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XFOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 423.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 626,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 506,449 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $3,955,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 521,168 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,037,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 141,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 4,396,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 34,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.