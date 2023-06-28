Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Major Shareholder Sells $36,225.06 in Stock

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) major shareholder (Cyprus) Ltd Vnv sold 62,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total transaction of $36,225.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,178,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,684.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

(Cyprus) Ltd Vnv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, (Cyprus) Ltd Vnv sold 93,228 shares of Babylon stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total transaction of $54,072.24.

Shares of BBLN opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.42. Babylon Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $28.50.

Babylon ( NYSE:BBLN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $311.12 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Babylon in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Babylon by 300.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 34,130 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Babylon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Babylon by 886.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 52,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Babylon by 312.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 46,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Babylon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Babylon from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company provides Babylon Cloud and clinical services. Babylon Holdings Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

