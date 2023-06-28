Eric Edward Dulany Sells 3,000 Shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Stock

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) CAO Eric Edward Dulany sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $19,350.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,647.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amplify Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

AMPY stock opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $251.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.65. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $10.38.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $79.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.79 million. Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 186.60% and a net margin of 103.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Amplify Energy

About Amplify Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Amplify Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Amplify Energy by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Amplify Energy by 5,797.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. 40.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

