Jonathan Siegmann Buys 20,000 Shares of Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Stock

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) SVP Jonathan Siegmann bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Terran Orbital Trading Up 6.9 %

LLAP opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.83. Terran Orbital Co. has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.72.

Get Terran Orbital alerts:

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.94 million. On average, research analysts predict that Terran Orbital Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terran Orbital

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLAP. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Terran Orbital from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Terran Orbital from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Terran Orbital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $1.35 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.48.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Terran Orbital by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Terran Orbital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Terran Orbital by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Terran Orbital by 89.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9,868 shares during the period.

About Terran Orbital

(Get Rating)

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions. The Satellite Solutions segment offers end-to-end satellite solutions, including spacecraft design, development, launch services, and on-orbit operations for critical missions across a range of applications in various orbits to governmental agencies and commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Terran Orbital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terran Orbital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.