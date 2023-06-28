Richard Caldwell Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited (ASX:SUH) Stock

Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited (ASX:SUH – Get Rating) insider Richard Caldwell purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$17,000.00 ($11,333.33).
Richard Caldwell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 14th, Richard Caldwell purchased 1,000,000 shares of Southern Hemisphere Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$17,000.00 ($11,333.33).
Southern Hemisphere Mining Stock Performance
Southern Hemisphere Mining Company Profile
Read More
- Meta Platforms Soars with Analysts Bullish on AI-Driven Ad Growth
- Delta Airlines Is Flying Higher On Upbeat Guidance
- Here’s How to Rank the 3 Biggest Video Game Stocks
- Redfin: Contrasting Analyst Bearishness With Market Optimism
- Five stocks we like better than Southern Hemisphere Mining
Receive News & Ratings for Southern Hemisphere Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Hemisphere Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.