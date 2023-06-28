Lior Golan Sells 10,000 Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Stock

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) CTO Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $31,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,017,666.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lior Golan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Taboola.com alerts:

On Tuesday, June 20th, Lior Golan sold 1,200 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $3,612.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, Lior Golan sold 2,925 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $8,775.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Lior Golan sold 9,826 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $29,478.00.

Taboola.com Stock Up 4.6 %

Taboola.com stock opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 1.48. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.02.

Institutional Trading of Taboola.com

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $327.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.40 million. Taboola.com had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Taboola.com Ltd. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Taboola.com by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,553,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238,440 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in Taboola.com by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,982,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,157 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Taboola.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 3,025,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 26,861 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Taboola.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,292,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 33,002 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Taboola.com by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,286,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 108,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TBLA shares. B. Riley started coverage on Taboola.com in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered Taboola.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Taboola.com from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

Taboola.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.