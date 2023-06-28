Michael (Mike) Hill Buys 1,350,000 Shares of Gratifii Limited (ASX:GTI) Stock

Gratifii Limited (ASX:GTI – Get Rating) insider Michael (Mike) Hill acquired 1,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$20,250.00 ($13,500.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.59, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Gratifii Limited, a technology company, designs and develops loyalty and rewards programs in Australia, South Africa, and Singapore. It operates Mosaic, a customer enterprise engagement cloud platform that allows businesses to customize, operate, and manage loyalty programs. The company was formerly known as Mobecom Limited and changed its name to Gratifii Limited in May 2021.

