Insider Buying: CI Resources Limited (ASX:CII) Insider Acquires 11,250 Shares of Stock

CI Resources Limited (ASX:CII – Get Rating) insider Adrian Gurgone acquired 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.05 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of A$11,812.50 ($7,875.00).

Adrian Gurgone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 26th, Adrian Gurgone bought 29,922 shares of CI Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of A$29,922.00 ($19,948.00).

On Wednesday, April 5th, Adrian Gurgone bought 68,828 shares of CI Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.92 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of A$63,321.76 ($42,214.51).

CI Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.61.

CI Resources Company Profile

CI Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, processing, and sale of phosphate rock, phosphate dust, and chalk in Australia, Malaysia, Indonesia, West Africa, and Singapore. It operates through: Fertiliser, Farming, and Logistics segments. The company also provides earthmoving, fuel pilotage, and maintenance services to other organizations in Christmas Island; operates a palm oil estate; and cultivates, processes, and sells palm oil products.

