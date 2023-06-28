Austen Perrin Acquires 939,598 Shares of Andromeda Metals Limited (ASX:ADN) Stock

Andromeda Metals Limited (ASX:ADN – Get Rating) insider Austen Perrin purchased 939,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,523.52 ($25,682.35).
Andromeda Metals Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 14.60, a current ratio of 11.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
About Andromeda Metals
