Austen Perrin Acquires 939,598 Shares of Andromeda Metals Limited (ASX:ADN) Stock

Andromeda Metals Limited (ASX:ADN – Get Rating) insider Austen Perrin purchased 939,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,523.52 ($25,682.35).

The company has a quick ratio of 14.60, a current ratio of 11.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Andromeda Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mineral exploration company in Australia. The company explores for halloysite, gold, and copper deposits. Its primary project is the Great White Kaolin project located in the Eyre Peninsula in South Australia. The company was formerly known as Adelaide Resources Limited and changed its name to Andromeda Metals Limited in December 2016.

