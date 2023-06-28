John Baillie Buys 50,000 Shares of Wam Alternative Assets Limited (ASX:WMA) Stock

Wam Alternative Assets Limited (ASX:WMA – Get Rating) insider John Baillie acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of A$50,000.00 ($33,333.33).

Wam Alternative Assets Price Performance

Wam Alternative Assets Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, April 16th. This is a boost from Wam Alternative Assets’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. Wam Alternative Assets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Wam Alternative Assets Company Profile

Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Ltd specializes in investments in venture capital, private equity, private real estate including infrastructure, commodities, farmland, agricultural water entitlements, and real assets such as water rights.

