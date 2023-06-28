Todd Harris Sells 3,478 Shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) Stock

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) CEO Todd Harris sold 3,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $59,265.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,621,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,638,675.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Todd Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Todd Harris sold 1,300 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $21,489.00.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Todd Harris sold 7,927 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $126,832.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, Todd Harris sold 12,773 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $206,028.49.

On Thursday, March 30th, Todd Harris sold 2,407 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $38,560.14.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Todd Harris sold 2,779 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $44,464.00.

NASDAQ:TYRA opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $722.24 million, a PE ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.43. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $19.74.

Tyra Biosciences ( NASDAQ:TYRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. Equities analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TYRA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 3,841.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 544.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

