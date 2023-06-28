Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Director Shannon Bishop Arvin Buys 441 Shares

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) Director Shannon Bishop Arvin purchased 441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.26 per share, for a total transaction of $19,959.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,660.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $45.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.27. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.61 and a 1-year high of $78.71.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $85.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.45 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.58% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stock Yards Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,983,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,841,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,245,000 after acquiring an additional 64,896 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,663,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,106,000 after acquiring an additional 311,114 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,148,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,326,000 after acquiring an additional 9,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 777,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,852,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

