Jack Phillips Sells 27,262 Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) CEO Jack Phillips sold 27,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $19,356.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,817.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jack Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 13th, Jack Phillips sold 8,390 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $7,551.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Jack Phillips sold 7,940 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $5,478.60.

On Thursday, April 13th, Jack Phillips sold 7,444 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $4,838.60.

Accelerate Diagnostics Price Performance

NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $72.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.19. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $3.74.

Institutional Trading of Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:AXDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXDX. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 17,461 shares during the period. Destiny Capital Corp CO purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 22,273 shares during the last quarter. 44.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

