Thane Wettig Sells 791 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) insider Thane Wettig sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $13,075.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,789,554.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thane Wettig also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FibroGen alerts:

On Wednesday, June 7th, Thane Wettig sold 1,758 shares of FibroGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $29,956.32.

FibroGen Stock Down 7.4 %

FGEN stock opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $244.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.78. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.81.

Institutional Trading of FibroGen

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $36.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.52 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 264.63% and a negative return on equity of 879.75%. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. Research analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in FibroGen in the first quarter valued at $25,214,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,090,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in FibroGen by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,637,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,214,000 after buying an additional 1,262,173 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in FibroGen by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,395,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,799,000 after buying an additional 1,094,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in FibroGen by 2,689.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 928,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,869,000 after buying an additional 894,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FGEN. Bank of America downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered FibroGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair cut shares of FibroGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FibroGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

FibroGen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.