Keith Perrett Purchases 180,000 Shares of Acumentis Group Limited (ASX:ACU) Stock

Acumentis Group Limited (ASX:ACU – Get Rating) insider Keith Perrett bought 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,080.00 ($6,720.00).
Acumentis Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
About Acumentis Group
