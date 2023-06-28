Keith Perrett Purchases 180,000 Shares of Acumentis Group Limited (ASX:ACU) Stock

Acumentis Group Limited (ASX:ACU – Get Rating) insider Keith Perrett bought 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,080.00 ($6,720.00).

Acumentis Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

About Acumentis Group

Acumentis Group Limited provides valuation, research, and advisory services in relation to property and businesses in Australia. The company offers residential property, government property, commercial property, and rural and agribusiness property valuation services; and property advisory services. It serves banks and financial institutions, homeowners, lenders, and companies.

