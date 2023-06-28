Peter Constable Purchases 18,000 Shares of Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD) Stock

Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYDGet Rating) insider Peter Constable acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.98 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,676.00 ($11,784.00).

Peter Constable also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 16th, Peter Constable acquired 10,000 shares of Ryder Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.98 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,820.00 ($6,546.67).
  • On Monday, June 19th, Peter Constable acquired 27,701 shares of Ryder Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.98 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,008.48 ($18,005.65).

Ryder Capital Price Performance

About Ryder Capital

Ryder Capital Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Ryder Investment Management Pty Limited. Ryder Capital Limited is based in Australia.

