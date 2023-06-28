Paula Ragan Sells 6,724 Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Stock

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) CEO Paula Ragan sold 6,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $12,910.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 543,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,090.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paula Ragan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Paula Ragan sold 6,724 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $14,994.52.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Paula Ragan sold 6,292 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $12,269.40.

X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.69. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28.

X4 Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XFOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. Analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XFOR. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 11,501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 18,820 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. 63.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on XFOR. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

