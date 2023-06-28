UTG (UTGN) & Its Peers Financial Contrast

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Rating) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare UTG to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares UTG and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UTG 49.14% 12.34% 4.28% UTG Competitors 8.66% 7.77% 0.89%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.9% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 70.6% of UTG shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UTG $69.71 million $34.26 million 6.73 UTG Competitors $20.28 billion $1.24 billion 55.95

This table compares UTG and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

UTG’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than UTG. UTG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

UTG has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UTG’s peers have a beta of 0.86, meaning that their average stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for UTG and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UTG 0 0 0 0 N/A UTG Competitors 333 1980 1897 70 2.40

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 220.01%. Given UTG’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe UTG has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

UTG peers beat UTG on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About UTG

UTG, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities. In addition, it offers reinsurance products. UTG, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Stanford, Kentucky.

