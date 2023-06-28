Andy Fang Sells 67,000 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $4,882,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,764.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Andy Fang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Andy Fang sold 3,499 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total transaction of $234,013.12.

On Friday, May 12th, Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $4,490,340.00.

On Friday, April 21st, Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $3,966,400.00.

NYSE DASH opened at $74.74 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.49.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in DoorDash by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 870,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,023,000 after acquiring an additional 563,688 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in DoorDash by 68.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 16,434 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 651,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,330,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,412,000 after purchasing an additional 172,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth $375,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DASH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.48.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

