Antara Capital Lp Sells 7,566,230 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APE) Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APE – Get Rating) major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 7,566,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $14,073,187.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,500,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,530,600.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Antara Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

On Tuesday, June 20th, Antara Capital Lp sold 2,121,511 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $3,648,998.92.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Antara Capital Lp sold 2,805,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $4,488,000.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Antara Capital Lp sold 2,100,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $3,360,000.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,884,800 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $3,015,680.00.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $1,590,000.00.

On Monday, June 5th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,414,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $2,248,260.00.

On Thursday, June 1st, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,207,946 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $1,956,872.52.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Antara Capital Lp sold 500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $800,000.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Antara Capital Lp sold 500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $800,000.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00.

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of APE stock opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

About AMC Entertainment

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMC Entertainment stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:APE Get Rating ) by 43,543.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 403,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402,775 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.