Hadi Partovi Purchases 25,000 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) Director Hadi Partovi acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,777,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 413,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,080,428.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hadi Partovi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 25th, Hadi Partovi purchased 10,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $190.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,907,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Hadi Partovi bought 10,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $200.02 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

AXON stock opened at $195.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.61 and a fifty-two week high of $229.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $343.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXON. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.64.

Institutional Trading of Axon Enterprise

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $1,262,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 74,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 66.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 681,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,187,000 after buying an additional 24,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

