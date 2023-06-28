The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Major Shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr Sells 30,988 Shares

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 30,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.14, for a total value of $8,061,218.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,083,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,965,010.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 24,078 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $6,271,596.66.

On Friday, June 16th, Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total transaction of $30,650,374.92.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 67,139 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $17,482,324.21.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $259.91 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $211.49 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $263.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.32.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.06.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

