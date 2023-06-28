Public Investment Fund Purchases 265,693,703 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) Director Public Investment Fund acquired 265,693,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $1,814,687,991.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,366,658,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,280,321.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LCID opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.53 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 59.10% and a negative net margin of 286.13%. The company’s revenue was up 159.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

LCID has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Lucid Group by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

