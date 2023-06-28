Antara Capital Lp Sells 7,566,230 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 7,566,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $14,073,187.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,500,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,530,600.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Antara Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Antara Capital Lp sold 2,121,511 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $3,648,998.92.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Antara Capital Lp sold 2,805,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $4,488,000.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Antara Capital Lp sold 2,100,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $3,360,000.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,884,800 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $3,015,680.00.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $1,590,000.00.

On Monday, June 5th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,414,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $2,248,260.00.

On Thursday, June 1st, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,207,946 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $1,956,872.52.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Antara Capital Lp sold 500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $800,000.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Antara Capital Lp sold 500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $800,000.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $1,600,000.00.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.83. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $27.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.60 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,270,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,299 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,393,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,012,000 after purchasing an additional 107,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,164,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,897,000 after purchasing an additional 273,719 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,496,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,519,000 after buying an additional 89,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,806,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,032,000 after buying an additional 29,321 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

