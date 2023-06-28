ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Major Shareholder Buys $252,324.37 in Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.47 per share, with a total value of $252,324.37. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,396,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,355,979.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,685 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.96 per share, with a total value of $260,982.60.

On Friday, June 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,364 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.10 per share, for a total transaction of $319,312.40.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 18,702 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $626,329.98.

NYSE CEM opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day moving average is $33.49. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $37.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 12.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 440.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

