Chris Colbert Sells 29,929 Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Stock

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) CFO Chris Colbert sold 29,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $221,773.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,505.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chris Colbert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 26th, Chris Colbert sold 29,928 shares of NuScale Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $209,496.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Chris Colbert sold 29,929 shares of NuScale Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $235,541.23.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Chris Colbert sold 3,746 shares of NuScale Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $30,155.30.

NuScale Power Price Performance

NYSE SMR opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. NuScale Power Co. has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $15.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NuScale Power ( NYSE:SMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 868.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.97%. Equities analysts expect that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 13,270.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,922,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,037 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,090,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in NuScale Power by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after purchasing an additional 853,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NuScale Power by 74.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,708,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,954,000 after buying an additional 730,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the first quarter valued at $2,909,000. 9.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

