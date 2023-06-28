TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Director Sells $410,265.48 in Stock

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) Director Mark Hunter sold 7,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $410,265.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,356.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $50.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.07. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.78 and a 52-week high of $55.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 0.42.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.83 million. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,935,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,061,000 after purchasing an additional 147,939 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 47.7% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,787,000 after buying an additional 848,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,997,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,541,000 after buying an additional 23,101 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,413,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,765,000 after buying an additional 45,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 966,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,718,000 after acquiring an additional 37,998 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

