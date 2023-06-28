Alexander (Alex) White Buys 248,205 Shares of Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG) Stock

Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG – Get Rating) insider Alexander (Alex) White acquired 248,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.04 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of A$257,885.00 ($171,923.33).

Alexander (Alex) White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 18th, Alexander (Alex) White bought 65,572 shares of Coventry Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.10 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$71,801.34 ($47,867.56).

Coventry Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

About Coventry Group

Coventry Group Ltd primarily distributes industrial products in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Trade Distribution and Fluids Systems segments. The Trade Distribution segment imports, distributes, and markets industrial fasteners, stainless steel fasteners, industrial hardware, construction fasteners, specialized fastener products and systems, and associated industrial tools and consumables.

