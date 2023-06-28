Laurance Roberts Sells 59,950 Shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Stock

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) CEO Laurance Roberts sold 59,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $573,721.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,018.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Laurance Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, Laurance Roberts sold 60,000 shares of El Pollo Loco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $577,200.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Laurance Roberts sold 60,000 shares of El Pollo Loco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $545,400.00.

El Pollo Loco Price Performance

NASDAQ LOCO opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.42. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco ( NASDAQ:LOCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $114.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.42 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 5.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 60.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

Featured Stories

