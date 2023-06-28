Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda Sells 50,000 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $649,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,741,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,588,278.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 8th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $642,500.00.

On Thursday, May 25th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $627,000.00.

On Thursday, May 11th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $563,000.00.

On Thursday, April 27th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $523,000.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $564,000.00.

On Thursday, March 30th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $539,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:COUR opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average is $12.42. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.79. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $17.59.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a negative net margin of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $147.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.46 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in Coursera by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Coursera by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COUR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Coursera from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coursera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.08.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

