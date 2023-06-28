Wei Han Tan Purchases 17,054 Shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Stock

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) Director Wei Han Tan acquired 17,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $152,121.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,876.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Wei Han Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Wei Han Tan bought 1,542 shares of SiriusPoint stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,878.00.

SiriusPoint Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SPNT opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average of $7.85. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 1.02. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $9.98.

Institutional Trading of SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $684.90 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ursa Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Ursa Fund Management LLC now owns 161,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 50,770 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in SiriusPoint by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

