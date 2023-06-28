Durable Capital Partners Lp Sells 24,151 Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 24,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $287,638.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,093,098 shares in the company, valued at $120,208,797.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Warby Parker alerts:

On Tuesday, June 20th, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 2,522 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $30,011.80.

On Thursday, June 15th, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 38,617 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $459,928.47.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 158,619 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $1,908,186.57.

On Thursday, June 8th, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 56,828 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $683,072.56.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 70,920 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $862,387.20.

Warby Parker Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of WRBY opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.76. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.88. Warby Parker Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $18.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $171.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

WRBY has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warby Parker

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Warby Parker by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,808,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,581 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 12.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,169,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,646,000 after buying an additional 813,826 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 17.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,372,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,649,000 after buying an additional 809,360 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,282,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,943,000 after buying an additional 148,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 1st quarter valued at $93,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

About Warby Parker

(Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.