Jonathan Congdon Sells 134,730 Shares of The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY) Stock

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) major shareholder Jonathan Congdon sold 134,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total transaction of $59,281.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,690,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,039.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jonathan Congdon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Beachbody alerts:

On Thursday, June 22nd, Jonathan Congdon sold 900 shares of Beachbody stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total value of $495.00.

Beachbody Price Performance

BODY opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $133.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Beachbody Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Beachbody ( NYSE:BODY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Beachbody had a negative return on equity of 54.62% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Beachbody Company, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Beachbody from $1.50 to $1.35 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Beachbody from $1.25 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Institutional Trading of Beachbody

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Beachbody by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25,468 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Beachbody by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 44,101 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Beachbody by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 40,491 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Beachbody by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 28,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Beachbody by 26.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 60,569 shares during the period. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beachbody Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beachbody Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beachbody and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.