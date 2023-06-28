Jonathan Congdon Sells 134,730 Shares of The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY) Stock

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODYGet Rating) major shareholder Jonathan Congdon sold 134,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total transaction of $59,281.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,690,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,039.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jonathan Congdon also recently made the following trade(s):

  On Thursday, June 22nd, Jonathan Congdon sold 900 shares of Beachbody stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total value of $495.00.

Beachbody Price Performance

BODY opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $133.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Beachbody Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.66.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Beachbody had a negative return on equity of 54.62% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Beachbody Company, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Beachbody from $1.50 to $1.35 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Beachbody from $1.25 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Institutional Trading of Beachbody

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Beachbody by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25,468 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Beachbody by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 44,101 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Beachbody by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 40,491 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Beachbody by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 28,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Beachbody by 26.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 60,569 shares during the period. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beachbody Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital platform.

Read More

