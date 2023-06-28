Susan H. Tousi Sells 500 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,304,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Illumina Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $183.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $248.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.54. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. Illumina’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $782,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,942 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Illumina by 268.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,295,000 after buying an additional 1,539,186 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,269,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,418,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,020,787,000 after purchasing an additional 527,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.70.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.