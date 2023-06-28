Scott Schatz Sells 5,337 Shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Stock

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) EVP Scott Schatz sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $64,631.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,373.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Townsquare Media Stock Performance

NYSE:TSQ opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.13 million, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.42.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $103.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Townsquare Media Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is currently 174.42%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TSQ shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Townsquare Media in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 169.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Townsquare Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

About Townsquare Media

(Get Rating)

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.