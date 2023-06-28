Marlio Charles Mosseri Buys 73,175 Shares of Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Stock

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Marlio Charles Mosseri purchased 73,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,275,440.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,511,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,771,348.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Marlio Charles Mosseri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 26th, Marlio Charles Mosseri acquired 16,760 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.46 per share, for a total transaction of $275,869.60.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Marlio Charles Mosseri bought 6,091 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.71 per share, with a total value of $107,871.61.

On Thursday, June 15th, Marlio Charles Mosseri purchased 32,124 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.71 per share, with a total value of $568,916.04.

Nuvectis Pharma Price Performance

Nuvectis Pharma stock opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.29. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $18.65. The stock has a market cap of $266.25 million, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 0.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvectis Pharma

Nuvectis Pharma ( NASDAQ:NVCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 216.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Nuvectis Pharma Company Profile

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate that inhibits the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

