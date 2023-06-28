BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Sells $938,140.80 in Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $938,140.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,749.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $62.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.61. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $80.41.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,614,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,297,000 after buying an additional 125,697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,142,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,666,000 after acquiring an additional 139,425 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.3% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,184,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,451,000 after acquiring an additional 67,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,581,000 after purchasing an additional 147,014 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

