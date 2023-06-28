Prospect Resources Limited (ASX:PSC) Insider Buys A$97,633.48 in Stock

Prospect Resources Limited (ASX:PSC – Get Rating) insider Samuel (Sam) Hosack purchased 692,436 shares of Prospect Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$97,633.48 ($65,088.98).

Prospect Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 367.48, a current ratio of 24.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Prospect Resources alerts:

Prospect Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Prospect Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Zimbabwe. The company primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship project is the Arcadia lithium project that covers an area of approximately 10 square kilometers of granted mining lease located to the east of Harare, Zimbabwe.

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.