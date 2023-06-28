Rajat Suri Sells 20,000 Shares of Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST) Stock

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Rating) major shareholder Rajat Suri sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $94,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,630,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,162,696.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rajat Suri also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Presto Automation alerts:

On Wednesday, June 7th, Rajat Suri sold 4,241 shares of Presto Automation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $14,546.63.

Presto Automation Stock Performance

Presto Automation stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35. Presto Automation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

Institutional Trading of Presto Automation

Presto Automation ( NASDAQ:PRST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The leader in drive-thru voice AI reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.61 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Presto Automation in the first quarter valued at $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Presto Automation in the first quarter worth about $39,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Presto Automation by 64.5% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Presto Automation by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,474 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Presto Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Presto Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.25 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

About Presto Automation

(Get Rating)

Presto Automation Inc operates as a labor automation technology provider in the hospitality industry. The company develops the Presto Smart Dining system (Presto Touch) that offers operations efficiency, guest self-service, and marketing benefits for casual dining operators. Its solution includes a portfolio of tabletop, handheld, and wearable devices supported by a suite of cloud-based services to enable guest ordering, payment, and surveys, as well as cloud-based operations metrics, security, and support monitoring in real time.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Presto Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presto Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.