Joseph Stilwell Buys 2,500 Shares of Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Stock

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) major shareholder Joseph Stilwell purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $84,375.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 166,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, Joseph Stilwell bought 7,500 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.09 per share, with a total value of $255,675.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 2,500 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 500 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.09 per share, for a total transaction of $18,045.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Joseph Stilwell bought 2,517 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $90,612.00.

On Thursday, May 4th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 3,254 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.19 per share, for a total transaction of $117,762.26.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Joseph Stilwell bought 2,513 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $92,352.75.

On Monday, April 24th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 2,049 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $75,300.75.

On Friday, April 21st, Joseph Stilwell acquired 4 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $147.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Joseph Stilwell bought 957 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $35,409.00.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 1,350 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00.

Sound Financial Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of SFBC opened at $35.71 on Wednesday. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.27 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.10. The company has a market cap of $92.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.68.

Sound Financial Bancorp Increases Dividend

Sound Financial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SFBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from Sound Financial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Sound Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.53%.

Institutional Trading of Sound Financial Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. M3F Inc. grew its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 175,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC increased its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 320,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,880,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. 55.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

