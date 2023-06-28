Jennifer Jarrett Sells 12,437 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,437 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $237,795.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 381,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,541.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jennifer Jarrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,563 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $243,094.05.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Up 2.8 %

RCUS opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $36.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.73. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.03). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 41.22% and a negative net margin of 233.41%. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,559,000 after acquiring an additional 805,534 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 13,466 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $657,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $2,581,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 97,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 32,571 shares in the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Arcus Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

