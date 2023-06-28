Jennifer Jarrett Sells 12,437 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUSGet Rating) COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,437 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $237,795.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 381,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,541.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jennifer Jarrett also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 16th, Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,563 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $243,094.05.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Up 2.8 %

RCUS opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $36.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.73. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.03). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 41.22% and a negative net margin of 233.41%. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,559,000 after acquiring an additional 805,534 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 13,466 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $657,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $2,581,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 97,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 32,571 shares in the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Arcus Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

