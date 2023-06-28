Insider Selling: Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Insider Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) insider Willis Hill sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Caleres Stock Performance

Shares of CAL opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. Caleres, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $31.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $872.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.77.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.99 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.14%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Caleres by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CAL shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Caleres from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

See Also

