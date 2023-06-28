Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 5,521 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.14 per share, for a total transaction of $166,402.94. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 883,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,613,740.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,694 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.73 per share, for a total transaction of $328,626.62.

On Friday, June 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,080 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.90 per share, with a total value of $126,072.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,422 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.09 per share, for a total transaction of $313,597.98.

On Monday, June 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,788 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.97 per share, with a total value of $113,526.36.

On Friday, June 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 49,181 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,487,233.44.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,501 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $135,075.01.

On Monday, June 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 23,223 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $678,111.60.

On Thursday, June 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 31,074 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $873,179.40.

Shares of NYSE:CTR opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day moving average is $29.44. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s payout ratio is presently 160.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 4.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

